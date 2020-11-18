Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) went up by 10.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.88. The company’s stock price has collected 0.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Yalla Group Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE :YALA) Right Now?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.05 x from its present earnings ratio.

YALA currently public float of 18.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YALA was 1.55M shares.

YALA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.24% for Yalla Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.35% for YALA stocks with a simple moving average of 12.32% for the last 200 days.

YALA Trading at 12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YALA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares surge +12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YALA rose by +0.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, Yalla Group Limited saw 36.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.