Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Unilever Group (UN)

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.10. The company’s stock price has collected -2.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/06/20 that Why Danone Stock Could Be Appetizing to Investors

Is It Worth Investing in The Unilever Group (NYSE :UN) Right Now?

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UN is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for The Unilever Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.90, which is $8.07 above the current price. UN currently public float of 24.67M and currently shorts hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UN was 1.31M shares.

UN’s Market Performance

UN stocks went down by -2.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.59% and a quarterly performance of 2.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.44% for The Unilever Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.47% for UN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.45% for the last 200 days.

UN Trading at -0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UN fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.13. In addition, The Unilever Group saw 4.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.