Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | AXT Inc. (AXTI)

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) went up by 23.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.32. The company's stock price has collected 48.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AXT Inc. (NASDAQ :AXTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXTI is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for AXT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.65, which is -$1.14 below the current price. AXTI currently public float of 38.54M and currently shorts hold a 7.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXTI was 755.83K shares.

AXTI’s Market Performance

AXTI stocks went up by 48.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.29% and a quarterly performance of 92.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 214.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.59% for AXT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.45% for AXTI stocks with a simple moving average of 100.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AXTI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXTI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6.60 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AXTI, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

AXTI Trading at 61.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares surge +53.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTI rose by +48.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, AXT Inc. saw 122.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTI starting from YOUNG MORRIS S, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Nov 16. After this action, YOUNG MORRIS S now owns 1,836,589 shares of AXT Inc., valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

YOUNG MORRIS S, the Chief Executive Officer of AXT Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $7.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that YOUNG MORRIS S is holding 1,848,589 shares at $77,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.38 for the present operating margin

+29.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for AXT Inc. stands at -3.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.36. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on AXT Inc. (AXTI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.46. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.