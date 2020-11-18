Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) went down by -5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.50. The company’s stock price has collected 17.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Piedmont Lithium Expands Drill Program

Is It Worth Investing in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ :PLL) Right Now?

PLL currently public float of 10.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLL was 2.50M shares.

PLL’s Market Performance

PLL stocks went up by 17.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.60% and a quarterly performance of 330.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 241.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.43% for Piedmont Lithium Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.22% for PLL stocks with a simple moving average of 170.60% for the last 200 days.

PLL Trading at 31.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.99%, as shares sank -7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +355.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLL rose by +17.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +191.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.42. In addition, Piedmont Lithium Limited saw 239.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PLL

The total capital return value is set at -42.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.23.

Based on Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL), the company’s capital structure generated 10.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.71. Total debt to assets is 9.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.10.