Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) went up by 12.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.06. The company's stock price has collected 27.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is -$6.52 below the current price. PLTR currently public float of 969.28M and currently shorts hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLTR was 47.57M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.11% for Palantir Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.57% for PLTR stocks with a simple moving average of 62.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on November 13th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 26th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to PLTR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 26th of the current year.

PLTR Trading at 62.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, as shares surge +92.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +27.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 87.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from THIEL PETER, who sale 908 shares at the price of $9.14 back on Oct 02. After this action, THIEL PETER now owns 24 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $8,299 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Ryan D., the See Remarks of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 33,177 shares at $9.16 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Taylor Ryan D. is holding 1,898,164 shares at $303,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.63 for the present operating margin

+67.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -79.20. The total capital return value is set at -109.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -111.92.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 270.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.99.

The receivables turnover for the company is 21.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.