Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) went up by 6.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that ATIF Holdings Limited Accelerates Business Expansion, Preparing A $100 Million Investment Fund

Is It Worth Investing in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :ATIF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ATIF Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ATIF currently public float of 11.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATIF was 1.04M shares.

ATIF’s Market Performance

ATIF stocks went down by -0.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.46% and a quarterly performance of -54.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.07% for ATIF Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.14% for ATIF stocks with a simple moving average of -54.00% for the last 200 days.

ATIF Trading at -32.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATIF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -43.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATIF rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9252. In addition, ATIF Holdings Limited saw -64.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATIF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ATIF Holdings Limited stands at +13.94. The total capital return value is set at 10.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.28.