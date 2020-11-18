Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)?

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) went up by 18.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s stock price has collected 3.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Marin Software Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ :MRIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRIN is at -0.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Marin Software Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is -$0.14 below the current price. MRIN currently public float of 5.05M and currently shorts hold a 7.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRIN was 5.03M shares.

MRIN’s Market Performance

MRIN stocks went up by 3.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 70.52% and a quarterly performance of 48.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 32.92% for Marin Software Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.46% for MRIN stocks with a simple moving average of 44.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRIN

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRIN reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for MRIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2016.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to MRIN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

MRIN Trading at 25.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.01%, as shares surge +41.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRIN rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Marin Software Incorporated saw 55.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.56 for the present operating margin

+51.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marin Software Incorporated stands at -25.30. The total capital return value is set at -56.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.18. Equity return is now at value -75.30, with -31.00 for asset returns.

Based on Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN), the company’s capital structure generated 45.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.27. Total debt to assets is 22.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.