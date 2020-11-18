Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went up by 4.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.61. The company’s stock price has collected 14.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Enphase Energy Joins Forces with MSpectrum to Provide Solar Solutions in the Philippines

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 98.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Enphase Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.93, which is -$12.19 below the current price. ENPH currently public float of 115.29M and currently shorts hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 3.50M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 14.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.09% and a quarterly performance of 65.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 572.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.49% for Enphase Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.35% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of 100.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $118 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 28th, 2020.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to ENPH, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on October 15th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at 31.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +14.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +239.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.87. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw 378.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from McNeil Jeff, who sale 5,932 shares at the price of $99.01 back on Nov 02. After this action, McNeil Jeff now owns 243,971 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $587,327 using the latest closing price.

McNeil Jeff, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $86.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that McNeil Jeff is holding 249,903 shares at $648,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Equity return is now at value 51.70, with 18.50 for asset returns.