Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)?

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) went down by -6.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.69. The company’s stock price has collected -4.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 2 hours ago that Cardinal Health Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE :CAH) Right Now?

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAH is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.50, which is $6.82 above the current price. CAH currently public float of 292.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAH was 2.19M shares.

CAH’s Market Performance

CAH stocks went down by -4.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.15% and a quarterly performance of 5.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Cardinal Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.33% for CAH stocks with a simple moving average of 6.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $57 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAH reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for CAH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

CAH Trading at 11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +14.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH fell by -4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.29. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw 8.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.16 for the present operating margin

+4.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at -2.42. The total capital return value is set at 15.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.42. Equity return is now at value 71.90, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH), the company’s capital structure generated 403.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.14. Total debt to assets is 17.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 397.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.27 and the total asset turnover is 3.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.