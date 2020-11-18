Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)?

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) went up by 2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $197.50. The company’s stock price has collected 3.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 hours ago that Unilever Wants Bigger Bite of Plant-Based Market

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Beyond Meat Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $115.68, which is -$13.43 below the current price. BYND currently public float of 54.78M and currently shorts hold a 12.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYND was 4.92M shares.

BYND’s Market Performance

BYND stocks went up by 3.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.46% and a quarterly performance of 3.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.88% for Beyond Meat Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.75% for BYND stocks with a simple moving average of 2.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $107 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYND reach a price target of $144, previously predicting the price at $178. The rating they have provided for BYND stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Underperform” to BYND, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on October 13th of the current year.

BYND Trading at -18.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -26.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.29. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc. saw 71.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Shah Sanjay C, who sale 8,710 shares at the price of $125.68 back on Nov 13. After this action, Shah Sanjay C now owns 49,251 shares of Beyond Meat Inc., valued at $1,094,630 using the latest closing price.

Muth Charles, the Chief Growth Officer of Beyond Meat Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $156.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Muth Charles is holding 201,595 shares at $1,565,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -5.80 for asset returns.