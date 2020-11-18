Is a Correction Looming Ahead for PaySign Inc. (PAYS)

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) went down by -34.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.98. The company’s stock price has collected 7.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYS) Right Now?

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYS is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for PaySign Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.44. PAYS currently public float of 30.90M and currently shorts hold a 8.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYS was 344.42K shares.

PAYS’s Market Performance

PAYS stocks went up by 7.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.06% and a quarterly performance of -8.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.62% for PaySign Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.35% for PAYS stocks with a simple moving average of -43.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYS stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PAYS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PAYS in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3.30 based on the research report published on November 18th of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYS reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for PAYS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 18th, 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAYS, setting the target price at $8.75 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

PAYS Trading at -27.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -22.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYS fell by -22.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, PaySign Inc. saw -39.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+51.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for PaySign Inc. stands at +21.50. The total capital return value is set at 43.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.02. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 10.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 56.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.