Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) went up by 10.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.42. The company's stock price has collected 4.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :CCRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCRN is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.25, which is $0.73 above the current price. CCRN currently public float of 35.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCRN was 212.68K shares.

CCRN’s Market Performance

CCRN stocks went up by 4.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.16% and a quarterly performance of 34.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.94% for Cross Country Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.50% for CCRN stocks with a simple moving average of 22.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCRN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CCRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCRN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $11 based on the research report published on November 05th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CCRN, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on October 08th of the current year.

CCRN Trading at 21.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.71%, as shares surge +19.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRN rose by +4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.71. In addition, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. saw -26.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCRN starting from Clark Kevin Cronin, who purchase 9,101 shares at the price of $6.29 back on Aug 31. After this action, Clark Kevin Cronin now owns 523,704 shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., valued at $57,245 using the latest closing price.

Clark Kevin Cronin, the President, CEO of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., purchase 2,389 shares at $6.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Clark Kevin Cronin is holding 514,603 shares at $14,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.73 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stands at -7.02. The total capital return value is set at 2.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.06. Equity return is now at value -12.10, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN), the company’s capital structure generated 58.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.86. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.