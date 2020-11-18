Here’s Our Rant About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.86. The company’s stock price has collected 16.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the Third Quarter of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE :AER) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AER is at 2.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for AerCap Holdings N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.00, which is $5.18 above the current price. AER currently public float of 125.36M and currently shorts hold a 4.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AER was 1.57M shares.

AER’s Market Performance

AER stocks went up by 16.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.52% and a quarterly performance of 32.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.80% for AerCap Holdings N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.64% for AER stocks with a simple moving average of 27.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AER reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for AER stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 30th, 2019.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AER, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

AER Trading at 44.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +39.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +16.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.57. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw -34.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.31 for the present operating margin

+59.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerCap Holdings N.V. stands at +23.46. The total capital return value is set at 6.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 317.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.02. Total debt to assets is 67.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 317.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.