Here’s How Your Trade WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Aggressively Right Now

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.53. The company's stock price has collected -4.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE :WEC) Right Now?

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WEC is at 0.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for WEC Energy Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.69, which is -$3.64 below the current price. WEC currently public float of 314.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEC was 1.15M shares.

WEC’s Market Performance

WEC stocks went down by -4.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.22% and a quarterly performance of 9.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for WEC Energy Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.07% for WEC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $112 based on the research report published on September 04th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEC reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for WEC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 24th, 2020.

WEC Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC fell by -4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.28. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc. saw 8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from KLAPPA GALE E, who sale 4,501 shares at the price of $105.59 back on Nov 11. After this action, KLAPPA GALE E now owns 209,841 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc., valued at $475,278 using the latest closing price.

KLAPPA GALE E, the Executive Chairman of WEC Energy Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $105.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that KLAPPA GALE E is holding 209,841 shares at $1,054,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+23.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. stands at +15.09. The total capital return value is set at 6.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.51. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.78. Total debt to assets is 35.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.