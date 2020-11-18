G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) went up by 4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.38. The company’s stock price has collected 6.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that G1 Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 18, 2020

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTHX is at 2.04.

GTHX currently public float of 34.02M and currently shorts hold a 23.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTHX was 796.07K shares.

GTHX’s Market Performance

GTHX stocks went up by 6.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.95% and a quarterly performance of -13.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for G1 Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.44% for GTHX stocks with a simple moving average of -12.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTHX

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTHX reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for GTHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 26th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GTHX, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

GTHX Trading at 5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTHX rose by +6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.21. In addition, G1 Therapeutics Inc. saw -47.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTHX starting from Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr., who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $12.83 back on Nov 11. After this action, Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr. now owns 8,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $51,320 using the latest closing price.

Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr., the Director of G1 Therapeutics Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $12.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr. is holding 4,000 shares at $51,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTHX

Equity return is now at value -49.40, with -41.50 for asset returns.