Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) went up by 4.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.35. The company's stock price has collected 5.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE :ERF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERF is at 3.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Enerplus Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.78. ERF currently public float of 221.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERF was 1.43M shares.

ERF’s Market Performance

ERF stocks went up by 5.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.92% and a quarterly performance of -21.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.13% for Enerplus Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.86% for ERF stocks with a simple moving average of -9.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERF

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERF reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ERF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 27th, 2019.

ERF Trading at 21.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +17.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF rose by +5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw -66.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Equity return is now at value -98.20, with -52.00 for asset returns.