Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)?

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) went up by 11.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.80. The company's stock price has collected 47.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ :RIDE) Right Now?

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 466.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Lordstown Motors Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00. RIDE currently public float of 0.79M. Today, the average trading volume of RIDE was 4.39M shares.

RIDE’s Market Performance

RIDE stocks went up by 47.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.56% and a quarterly performance of 71.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.78% for Lordstown Motors Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.20% for RIDE stocks with a simple moving average of 103.05% for the last 200 days.

RIDE Trading at 26.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.21%, as shares surge +30.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE rose by +61.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +182.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.98. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw 148.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.