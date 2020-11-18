Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)?

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.73. The company’s stock price has collected 13.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Genius Brands International Issues CEO Newsletter

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ :GNUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNUS is at 2.14.

GNUS currently public float of 186.03M and currently shorts hold a 15.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNUS was 24.97M shares.

GNUS’s Market Performance

GNUS stocks went up by 13.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.36% and a quarterly performance of -15.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.99% for Genius Brands International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.80% for GNUS stocks with a simple moving average of -11.71% for the last 200 days.

GNUS Trading at -2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.63%, as shares sank -12.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNUS rose by +13.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +265.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1953. In addition, Genius Brands International Inc. saw 329.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNUS starting from KLEIN MICHAEL G, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.83 back on Jul 06. After this action, KLEIN MICHAEL G now owns 45,000 shares of Genius Brands International Inc., valued at $70,750 using the latest closing price.

KLEIN MICHAEL G, the Director of Genius Brands International Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that KLEIN MICHAEL G is holding 20,000 shares at $13,650 based on the most recent closing price.