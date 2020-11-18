Can Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Remain Competitive?

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) went up by 10.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.05. The company’s stock price has collected 24.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Party City Announces Participation in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE :PRTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRTY is at 3.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Party City Holdco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is -$1.36 below the current price. PRTY currently public float of 99.98M and currently shorts hold a 13.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRTY was 5.89M shares.

PRTY’s Market Performance

PRTY stocks went up by 24.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.95% and a quarterly performance of 92.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 123.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.99% for Party City Holdco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 72.67% for PRTY stocks with a simple moving average of 153.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for PRTY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PRTY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTY reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for PRTY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PRTY, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

PRTY Trading at 64.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, as shares surge +111.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTY rose by +43.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, Party City Holdco Inc. saw 68.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTY starting from Creekmuir William S., who purchase 29,412 shares at the price of $3.37 back on Nov 13. After this action, Creekmuir William S. now owns 153,244 shares of Party City Holdco Inc., valued at $99,118 using the latest closing price.

HARRISON JAMES M, the Director of Party City Holdco Inc., sale 225,000 shares at $3.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that HARRISON JAMES M is holding 370,458 shares at $693,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.93 for the present operating margin

+35.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Party City Holdco Inc. stands at -22.67. The total capital return value is set at 3.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.63. Equity return is now at value -549.70, with -21.70 for asset returns.

Based on Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), the company’s capital structure generated 484.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.88. Total debt to assets is 71.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 419.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.