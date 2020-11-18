Can Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Remain Competitive?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) went down by -3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.58. The company’s stock price has collected -8.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Denison Reports Results From Waterbury PEA, Including Base Case Pre-Tax NPV of $177M and IRR of +39.1%

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX :DNN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Denison Mines Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.86. DNN currently public float of 615.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNN was 1.78M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stocks went down by -8.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.47% and a quarterly performance of -29.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.20% for Denison Mines Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.96% for DNN stocks with a simple moving average of -11.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNN

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DNN, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

DNN Trading at -11.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares sank -3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3426. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -18.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -5.00 for asset returns.