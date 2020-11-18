Can Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Remain Competitive?

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) went down by -12.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.42. The company’s stock price has collected -23.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that AGTC Announces Financial Results and Business Update for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGTC is at 2.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.43. AGTC currently public float of 25.60M and currently shorts hold a 5.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGTC was 261.29K shares.

AGTC’s Market Performance

AGTC stocks went down by -23.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.84% and a quarterly performance of -21.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.85% for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.29% for AGTC stocks with a simple moving average of -12.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGTC

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGTC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AGTC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2020.

AGTC Trading at -17.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares sank -18.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGTC fell by -23.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation saw -4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGTC starting from Krol Patrick Johan Hendrik, who sale 81,162 shares at the price of $5.24 back on Dec 26. After this action, Krol Patrick Johan Hendrik now owns 1,780,762 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, valued at $425,289 using the latest closing price.

Krol Patrick Johan Hendrik, the 10% Owner of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, purchase 2,544 shares at $2.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Krol Patrick Johan Hendrik is holding 1,861,924 shares at $7,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGTC

Equity return is now at value -64.70, with -49.30 for asset returns.