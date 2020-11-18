Aegon N.V. (AEG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.70. The company’s stock price has collected 6.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/30/20 that Frans Blom to join Aegon’s Supervisory Board

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon N.V. (NYSE :AEG) Right Now?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEG is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Aegon N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.33, which is -$1.07 below the current price. AEG currently public float of 1.81B and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEG was 2.12M shares.

AEG’s Market Performance

AEG stocks went up by 6.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.01% and a quarterly performance of 31.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for Aegon N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.18% for AEG stocks with a simple moving average of 24.88% for the last 200 days.

AEG Trading at 28.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +26.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw -20.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.