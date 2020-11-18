A Lesson to Learn: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) went down by -23.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.17. The company’s stock price has collected -8.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE :LU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Lufax Holding Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.64. LU currently public float of 791.53M. Today, the average trading volume of LU was 17.36M shares.

LU’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.32% for LU stocks with a simple moving average of -4.32% for the last 200 days.

LU Trading at -4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.89% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU fell by -8.62%. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd saw 17.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.