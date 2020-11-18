A Lesson to Learn: CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC)

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) went up by 5.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s stock price has collected 6.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ :CIIC) Right Now?

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1,004.67 x from its present earnings ratio.

CIIC currently public float of 25.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIIC was 110.14K shares.

CIIC’s Market Performance

CIIC stocks went up by 6.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.72% and a quarterly performance of 5.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.49% for CIIG Merger Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.21% for CIIC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.18% for the last 200 days.

CIIC Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIIC rose by +5.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, CIIG Merger Corp. saw 8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIIC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.