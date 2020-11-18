A Lesson to Learn: Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went down by -2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s stock price has collected 39.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that AYRO Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ :AYRO) Right Now?

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYRO is at 2.78.

AYRO currently public float of 9.73M and currently shorts hold a 12.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYRO was 1.58M shares.

AYRO’s Market Performance

AYRO stocks went up by 39.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.29% and a quarterly performance of 18.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.17% for Ayro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.78% for AYRO stocks with a simple moving average of 18.08% for the last 200 days.

AYRO Trading at 35.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.15%, as shares surge +37.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO rose by +39.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, Ayro Inc. saw -11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.