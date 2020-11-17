Why Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) went up by 30.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.37. The company’s stock price has collected 4.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Production Capacity Expansion at Its Lake Barrington, Illinois Facility to Meet Increased Customer Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ :CTIB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTIB is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Yunhong CTI Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. CTIB currently public float of 2.66M and currently shorts hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTIB was 355.59K shares.

CTIB’s Market Performance

CTIB stocks went up by 4.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.74% and a quarterly performance of -7.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 108.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.97% for Yunhong CTI Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.93% for CTIB stocks with a simple moving average of 40.01% for the last 200 days.

CTIB Trading at 44.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +62.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTIB rose by +48.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8898. In addition, Yunhong CTI Ltd. saw 114.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTIB starting from Li Yubao, who purchase 260,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Apr 13. After this action, Li Yubao now owns 400,000 shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd., valued at $260,000 using the latest closing price.

Li Yubao, the Director of Yunhong CTI Ltd., purchase 140,000 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Li Yubao is holding 140,000 shares at $140,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.08 for the present operating margin

+15.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yunhong CTI Ltd. stands at -9.65. The total capital return value is set at -3.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.94.

Based on Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,065.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.42. Total debt to assets is 67.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.