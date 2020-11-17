Why United Rentals Inc. (URI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) went up by 5.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $213.00. The company’s stock price has collected 5.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that United Rentals Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE :URI) Right Now?

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for URI is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for United Rentals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $202.80, which is -$23.04 below the current price. URI currently public float of 71.79M and currently shorts hold a 7.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URI was 841.57K shares.

URI’s Market Performance

URI stocks went up by 5.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.90% and a quarterly performance of 23.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.02% for United Rentals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.61% for URI stocks with a simple moving average of 46.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $173 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2020.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URI reach a price target of $188. The rating they have provided for URI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to URI, setting the target price at $186 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

URI Trading at 17.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +16.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI rose by +5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.58. In addition, United Rentals Inc. saw 30.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from ROOF DONALD C, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $177.03 back on Sep 15. After this action, ROOF DONALD C now owns 0 shares of United Rentals Inc., valued at $885,150 using the latest closing price.

ROOF DONALD C, the Director of United Rentals Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $175.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that ROOF DONALD C is holding 15,015 shares at $1,755,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.22 for the present operating margin

+34.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Rentals Inc. stands at +12.55. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on United Rentals Inc. (URI), the company’s capital structure generated 316.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.02. Total debt to assets is 61.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.