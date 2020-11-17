Why Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) went up by 8.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.98. The company’s stock price has collected 2.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement with Largest Shareholder

Is It Worth Investing in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX :PLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLG is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.48. PLG currently public float of 31.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLG was 503.52K shares.

PLG’s Market Performance

PLG stocks went up by 2.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.49% and a quarterly performance of -9.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.83% for Platinum Group Metals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.91% for PLG stocks with a simple moving average of 9.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLG

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLG reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for PLG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 07th, 2013.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLG, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on January 23rd of the previous year.

PLG Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLG rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9020. In addition, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. saw 17.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PLG

The total capital return value is set at -13.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.69. Equity return is now at value 56.60, with -23.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.