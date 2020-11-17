We Analyzed the Future Direction of Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP), Here is What We Found

Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) went up by 15.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.45. The company’s stock price has collected 37.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Cassava Sciences, Superior Industries, Niu Technologies, BioLineRx, or Microvision?

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE :SUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUP is at 3.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Superior Industries International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. SUP currently public float of 23.49M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUP was 1.00M shares.

SUP’s Market Performance

SUP stocks went up by 37.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 162.22% and a quarterly performance of 94.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.72% for Superior Industries International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 87.10% for SUP stocks with a simple moving average of 110.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUP stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $1 based on the research report published on March 19th of the current year 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to SUP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

SUP Trading at 125.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.47%, as shares surge +144.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +128.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUP rose by +37.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.00. In addition, Superior Industries International Inc. saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUP starting from Abulaban Majdi, who purchase 99,331 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Nov 06. After this action, Abulaban Majdi now owns 354,948 shares of Superior Industries International Inc., valued at $218,528 using the latest closing price.