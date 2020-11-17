Tengasco Inc. (TGC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Tengasco Inc. (AMEX:TGC) went up by 22.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.36. The company’s stock price has collected 14.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/13/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Tengasco, Inc. – TGC

Is It Worth Investing in Tengasco Inc. (AMEX :TGC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGC is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tengasco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $140.00. TGC currently public float of 10.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGC was 1.29M shares.

TGC’s Market Performance

TGC stocks went up by 14.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.00% and a quarterly performance of 23.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.11% for Tengasco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.21% for TGC stocks with a simple moving average of 55.63% for the last 200 days.

TGC Trading at 16.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.69%, as shares surge +8.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGC rose by +14.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9660. In addition, Tengasco Inc. saw 116.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGC

Equity return is now at value -37.60, with -25.40 for asset returns.