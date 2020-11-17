Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) went up by 6.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.79. The company’s stock price has collected 1.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/30/20 that Supply-Chain Delays Hit Retailer Restocking Efforts

Is It Worth Investing in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ :SHOO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHOO is at 1.08.

SHOO currently public float of 76.96M and currently shorts hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHOO was 912.82K shares.

SHOO’s Market Performance

SHOO stocks went up by 1.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.10% and a quarterly performance of 37.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.92% for Steven Madden Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.83% for SHOO stocks with a simple moving average of 21.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHOO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SHOO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $36 based on the research report published on November 12th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHOO reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for SHOO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2020.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to SHOO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

SHOO Trading at 32.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +30.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.46. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd. saw -31.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.62 for the present operating margin

+37.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steven Madden Ltd. stands at +7.91. The total capital return value is set at 20.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.99. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO), the company’s capital structure generated 20.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.17. Total debt to assets is 12.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.