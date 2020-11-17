Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) went up by 13.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.14. The company’s stock price has collected 14.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that NexTier Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE :NEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEX is at 3.35.

NEX currently public float of 207.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEX was 1.54M shares.

NEX’s Market Performance

NEX stocks went up by 14.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.56% and a quarterly performance of -2.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.63% for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.10% for NEX stocks with a simple moving average of 8.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEX reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $11.50. The rating they have provided for NEX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 13th, 2020.

NEX Trading at 40.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares surge +46.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX rose by +14.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw -58.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Equity return is now at value -48.80, with -24.80 for asset returns.