Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) went up by 1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.58. The company's stock price has collected 2.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE :JCI) Right Now?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JCI is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Johnson Controls International plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.94, which is $3.11 above the current price. JCI currently public float of 742.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JCI was 4.81M shares.

JCI’s Market Performance

JCI stocks went up by 2.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.44% and a quarterly performance of 12.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for Johnson Controls International plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.59% for JCI stocks with a simple moving average of 24.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JCI reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for JCI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 11th, 2020.

JCI Trading at 6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.52. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw 11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from Williams Jeffrey M, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $47.50 back on Nov 09. After this action, Williams Jeffrey M now owns 86,995 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $617,500 using the latest closing price.

VanHimbergen Robert M, the VP Corporate Controller of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 4,200 shares at $42.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that VanHimbergen Robert M is holding 34,132 shares at $179,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Equity return is now at value 27.60, with 12.40 for asset returns.