Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)?

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) went up by 9.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s stock price has collected 13.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that YRC Worldwide to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020

Is It Worth Investing in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :YRCW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YRCW is at 3.02.

YRCW currently public float of 48.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YRCW was 1.35M shares.

YRCW’s Market Performance

YRCW stocks went up by 13.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.31% and a quarterly performance of 10.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for YRC Worldwide Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.20% for YRCW stocks with a simple moving average of 65.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YRCW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YRCW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for YRCW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for YRCW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $5 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to YRCW, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

YRCW Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YRCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YRCW rose by +13.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, YRC Worldwide Inc. saw 82.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YRCW

Equity return is now at value 12.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.