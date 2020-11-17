Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Brink’s Company (BCO)?

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) went up by 6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.12. The company’s stock price has collected 10.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that Brink’s to Participate in Two Investor Conferences on November 10 and 12

Is It Worth Investing in The Brink’s Company (NYSE :BCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCO is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for The Brink’s Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.33, which is $19.33 above the current price. BCO currently public float of 48.97M and currently shorts hold a 10.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCO was 481.43K shares.

BCO’s Market Performance

BCO stocks went up by 10.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.11% and a quarterly performance of 30.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.27% for The Brink’s Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.42% for BCO stocks with a simple moving average of 16.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCO

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCO reach a price target of $108. The rating they have provided for BCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 20th, 2019.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to BCO, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

BCO Trading at 28.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +31.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCO rose by +10.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.50. In addition, The Brink’s Company saw -34.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCO starting from Davis Simon, who purchase 3,174 shares at the price of $33.82 back on May 14. After this action, Davis Simon now owns 11,569 shares of The Brink’s Company, valued at $107,345 using the latest closing price.

Pertz Douglas A, the President and CEO of The Brink’s Company, purchase 5,000 shares at $33.60 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Pertz Douglas A is holding 380,940 shares at $168,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.57 for the present operating margin

+23.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Brink’s Company stands at +0.77. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.58. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Brink’s Company (BCO), the company’s capital structure generated 1,005.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.95. Total debt to assets is 51.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 924.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.