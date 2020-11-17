Is GMS Inc. (GMS) a Keeper?

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) went up by 17.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.42. The company’s stock price has collected 27.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that GMS to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Is It Worth Investing in GMS Inc. (NYSE :GMS) Right Now?

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GMS is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for GMS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.57, which is -$5.23 below the current price. GMS currently public float of 41.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMS was 274.35K shares.

GMS’s Market Performance

GMS stocks went up by 27.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.37% and a quarterly performance of 29.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for GMS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.32% for GMS stocks with a simple moving average of 51.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GMS by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GMS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $15 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2020.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMS reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for GMS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2019.

GMS Trading at 36.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +27.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMS rose by +27.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.72. In addition, GMS Inc. saw 24.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMS starting from Ross Ronald R, who purchase 59,221 shares at the price of $16.25 back on Mar 27. After this action, Ross Ronald R now owns 499,813 shares of GMS Inc., valued at $962,276 using the latest closing price.

Ross Ronald R, the Director of GMS Inc., purchase 56,200 shares at $16.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26, which means that Ross Ronald R is holding 440,592 shares at $923,372 based on the most recent closing price.