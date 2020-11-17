Is Cerence Inc. (CRNC) a Keeper?

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) went up by 9.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.74. The company’s stock price has collected 15.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Cerence Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ :CRNC) Right Now?

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cerence Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.29, which is -$13.03 below the current price. CRNC currently public float of 35.72M and currently shorts hold a 16.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRNC was 609.88K shares.

CRNC’s Market Performance

CRNC stocks went up by 15.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.81% and a quarterly performance of 29.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 367.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.17% for Cerence Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.33% for CRNC stocks with a simple moving average of 91.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CRNC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRNC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $50 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNC reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for CRNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2020.

CRNC Trading at 29.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares surge +25.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNC rose by +15.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +243.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.04. In addition, Cerence Inc. saw 220.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNC starting from Ortmanns Stefan, who sale 26,087 shares at the price of $60.98 back on Nov 10. After this action, Ortmanns Stefan now owns 185,876 shares of Cerence Inc., valued at $1,590,908 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Leanne, the General Counsel of Cerence Inc., sale 4,720 shares at $59.67 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that Fitzgerald Leanne is holding 41,385 shares at $281,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.93 for the present operating margin

+62.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerence Inc. stands at +33.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.73. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.