Is Bank of America Corporation (BAC) a Keeper?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) went up by 2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.72. The company's stock price has collected -0.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE :BAC) Right Now?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAC is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Bank of America Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.82, which is $1.08 above the current price. BAC currently public float of 8.63B and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAC was 61.16M shares.

BAC’s Market Performance

BAC stocks went down by -0.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.78% and a quarterly performance of 8.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Bank of America Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.63% for BAC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $29 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAC reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for BAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 09th, 2020.

BAC Trading at 11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +16.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.12. In addition, Bank of America Corporation saw -21.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, who purchase 5 shares at the price of $14.70 back on Dec 29. After this action, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ now owns 5 shares of Bank of America Corporation, valued at $74 using the latest closing price.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Bank of America Corporation, purchase 3 shares at $14.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ is holding 3 shares at $44 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of America Corporation stands at +24.14. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.80. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of America Corporation (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 166.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.44. Total debt to assets is 18.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.