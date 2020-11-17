Is a Correction Looming Ahead for 9F Inc. (JFU)

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) went up by 10.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.36. The company’s stock price has collected 8.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that 9F Inc. Reports First Half 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ :JFU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 9F Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.10. JFU currently public float of 128.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JFU was 3.07M shares.

JFU’s Market Performance

JFU stocks went up by 8.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.34% and a quarterly performance of -32.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.26% for 9F Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.51% for JFU stocks with a simple moving average of -72.13% for the last 200 days.

JFU Trading at 18.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.32%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFU rose by +8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3650. In addition, 9F Inc. saw -86.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JFU

Equity return is now at value -51.10, with -37.80 for asset returns.