Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went up by 3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.89. The company’s stock price has collected 6.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Best Buy Co. Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE :BBY) Right Now?

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBY is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Best Buy Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.83, which is $0.85 above the current price. BBY currently public float of 229.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBY was 2.42M shares.

BBY’s Market Performance

BBY stocks went up by 6.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.59% and a quarterly performance of 7.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Best Buy Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.02% for BBY stocks with a simple moving average of 31.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $125 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the current year 2020.

BBY Trading at 4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY rose by +6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.19. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw 35.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from SCHULZE RICHARD M, who sale 436,199 shares at the price of $116.30 back on Oct 09. After this action, SCHULZE RICHARD M now owns 465,248 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $50,729,244 using the latest closing price.

SCHULZE RICHARD M, the 10% Owner of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 62,975 shares at $115.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 08, which means that SCHULZE RICHARD M is holding 612,348 shares at $7,247,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.67 for the present operating margin

+22.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. stands at +3.53. The total capital return value is set at 33.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.77. Equity return is now at value 47.20, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), the company’s capital structure generated 116.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.91. Total debt to assets is 26.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.33 and the total asset turnover is 3.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.