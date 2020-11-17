Here’s How Your Trade ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Aggressively Right Now

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) went up by 13.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.38. The company’s stock price has collected 16.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Moderna, ACCO Brands, Top Ships, JD.Com, or Xpeng?

Is It Worth Investing in ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE :ACCO) Right Now?

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACCO is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ACCO Brands Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.33, which is $3.04 above the current price. ACCO currently public float of 91.78M and currently shorts hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACCO was 597.74K shares.

ACCO’s Market Performance

ACCO stocks went up by 16.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.85% and a quarterly performance of 18.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.25% for ACCO Brands Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.37% for ACCO stocks with a simple moving average of 18.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ACCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACCO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on November 12th of the current year 2020.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCO reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for ACCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 14th, 2019.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Buy” to ACCO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 25th of the previous year.

ACCO Trading at 26.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +20.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCO rose by +16.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.23. In addition, ACCO Brands Corporation saw -16.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCO starting from Lombardi Ronald M., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.83 back on Nov 13. After this action, Lombardi Ronald M. now owns 50,000 shares of ACCO Brands Corporation, valued at $341,745 using the latest closing price.

Fenwick Neal V, the Executive VP and CFO of ACCO Brands Corporation, sale 69,577 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that Fenwick Neal V is holding 574,222 shares at $730,559 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.55 for the present operating margin

+30.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACCO Brands Corporation stands at +5.46. The total capital return value is set at 12.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.53. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO), the company’s capital structure generated 119.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.37. Total debt to assets is 33.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.