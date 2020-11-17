Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Precigen Inc. (PGEN)?

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) went up by 8.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.28. The company’s stock price has collected 17.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Precigen Announces Dosing of First Patients with UltraCAR-T(R) Cells Manufactured Using Proprietary UltraPorator(TM) System in Ongoing PRGN-3005 and PRGN-3006 Phase 1 Clinical Trials

Is It Worth Investing in Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ :PGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGEN is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Precigen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $2.1 above the current price. PGEN currently public float of 151.49M and currently shorts hold a 18.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGEN was 1.13M shares.

PGEN’s Market Performance

PGEN stocks went up by 17.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.51% and a quarterly performance of 30.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.73% for Precigen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.55% for PGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 57.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2020.

PGEN Trading at 38.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares surge +41.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN rose by +17.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Precigen Inc. saw 16.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGEN starting from Ares Trading S.A., who purchase 6,758,400 shares at the price of $3.70 back on Oct 07. After this action, Ares Trading S.A. now owns 27,398,519 shares of Precigen Inc., valued at $24,999,997 using the latest closing price.

Sterling Rick L., the Chief Financial Officer of Precigen Inc., sale 7,660 shares at $5.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Sterling Rick L. is holding 305,313 shares at $39,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGEN

Equity return is now at value -446.50, with -76.50 for asset returns.