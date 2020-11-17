Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)?

Intellicheck Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) went up by 11.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.54. The company’s stock price has collected 15.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Intellicheck Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Intellicheck Inc. (NASDAQ :IDN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IDN is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Intellicheck Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.33, which is $0.99 above the current price. IDN currently public float of 16.80M and currently shorts hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IDN was 145.85K shares.

IDN’s Market Performance

IDN stocks went up by 15.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.84% and a quarterly performance of 55.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.88% for Intellicheck Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.04% for IDN stocks with a simple moving average of 51.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IDN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on November 05th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for IDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to IDN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 17th of the current year.

IDN Trading at 40.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +46.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDN rose by +15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.43. In addition, Intellicheck Inc. saw 38.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDN starting from Lewis Bryan, who purchase 185 shares at the price of $8.15 back on Dec 12. After this action, Lewis Bryan now owns 2,060 shares of Intellicheck Inc., valued at $1,508 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.55 for the present operating margin

+86.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intellicheck Inc. stands at -33.26. The total capital return value is set at -21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.64. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Intellicheck Inc. (IDN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.33. Total debt to assets is 1.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.