CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) went up by 11.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.44. The company's stock price has collected 8.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE :CVI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVI is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for CVR Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.86, which is -$0.47 below the current price. CVI currently public float of 29.32M and currently shorts hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVI was 708.69K shares.

CVI’s Market Performance

CVI stocks went up by 8.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.65% and a quarterly performance of -18.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.43% for CVR Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.23% for CVI stocks with a simple moving average of -21.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to CVI, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

CVI Trading at 19.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +29.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.78. In addition, CVR Energy Inc. saw -63.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.75 for the present operating margin

+10.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc. stands at +5.97. The total capital return value is set at 18.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.11. Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on CVR Energy Inc. (CVI), the company’s capital structure generated 89.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.15. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.