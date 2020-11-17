Can Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Remain Competitive?

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) went up by 8.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s stock price has collected 1.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ :CCNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCNC is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Code Chain New Continent Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCNC currently public float of 18.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCNC was 665.70K shares.

CCNC’s Market Performance

CCNC stocks went up by 1.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.82% and a quarterly performance of 16.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.41% for Code Chain New Continent Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.42% for CCNC stocks with a simple moving average of 13.40% for the last 200 days.

CCNC Trading at 37.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.63%, as shares sank -22.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCNC rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7620. In addition, Code Chain New Continent Limited saw 48.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.