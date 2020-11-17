ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) went up by 5.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.72. The company’s stock price has collected 9.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/13/20 that These 23 stocks and ETFs will benefit from the 6 most important changes for stock-market investors under Biden

Is It Worth Investing in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ACAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACAD is at 1.40.

ACAD currently public float of 116.72M and currently shorts hold a 7.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACAD was 1.10M shares.

ACAD’s Market Performance

ACAD stocks went up by 9.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.21% and a quarterly performance of 37.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.36% for ACAD stocks with a simple moving average of 22.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $65 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACAD reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for ACAD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ACAD, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on August 20th of the current year.

ACAD Trading at 26.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +31.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD rose by +9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.21. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 27.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from KIM AUSTIN D., who sale 8,750 shares at the price of $45.10 back on Oct 27. After this action, KIM AUSTIN D. now owns 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $394,636 using the latest closing price.

YANG MICHAEL J., the EVP and CCO of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,247 shares at $42.56 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that YANG MICHAEL J. is holding 6,457 shares at $53,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.71 for the present operating margin

+96.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -69.38. The total capital return value is set at -41.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.72. Equity return is now at value -40.30, with -34.70 for asset returns.

Based on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.16.