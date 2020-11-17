A Lesson to Learn: Zovio Inc (ZVO)

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) went up by 23.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.24. The company’s stock price has collected 32.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Zovio Announces Approval by WSCUC for University of Arizona Global Campus to Acquire Ashford University

Is It Worth Investing in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ :ZVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZVO is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Zovio Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. ZVO currently public float of 30.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZVO was 444.95K shares.

ZVO’s Market Performance

ZVO stocks went up by 32.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.24% and a quarterly performance of -17.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.30% for Zovio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.52% for ZVO stocks with a simple moving average of 44.50% for the last 200 days.

ZVO Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVO rose by +32.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, Zovio Inc saw 117.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZVO starting from Kiely John, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.26 back on Sep 08. After this action, Kiely John now owns 18,855 shares of Zovio Inc, valued at $42,579 using the latest closing price.

Craig Ryan, the Director of Zovio Inc, sale 42,599 shares at $6.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Craig Ryan is holding 0 shares at $260,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.83 for the present operating margin

+53.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zovio Inc stands at -13.12. The total capital return value is set at -21.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.56. Equity return is now at value -13.70, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Zovio Inc (ZVO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.44. Total debt to assets is 12.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -7.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.