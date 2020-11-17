A Lesson to Learn: Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) went up by 7.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.51. The company’s stock price has collected 0.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Secondary Offering of 12,500,000 Ordinary Shares by Selling Shareholders

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLYA is at 2.06.

PLYA currently public float of 85.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLYA was 718.79K shares.

PLYA’s Market Performance

PLYA stocks went up by 0.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.72% and a quarterly performance of 22.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.62% for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.63% for PLYA stocks with a simple moving average of 25.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLYA reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for PLYA stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 07th, 2020.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLYA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

PLYA Trading at 12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares surge +21.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw -43.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from Peterson Karl Mr., who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Nov 13. After this action, Peterson Karl Mr. now owns 3,604,033 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $546,775 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Karl Mr., the Director of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., sale 125,000 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Peterson Karl Mr. is holding 3,729,033 shares at $554,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Equity return is now at value -28.20, with -9.30 for asset returns.