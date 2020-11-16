Why Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) went up by 4.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.17. The company’s stock price has collected 15.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/10/20 that Amazon, Microsoft Dial Up Efforts to Win Telecom Cloud Business

Is It Worth Investing in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ :VOD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VOD is at 0.87.

VOD currently public float of 2.65B and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VOD was 3.99M shares.

VOD’s Market Performance

VOD stocks went up by 15.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.57% and a quarterly performance of 4.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.94% for Vodafone Group Plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.32% for VOD stocks with a simple moving average of 5.05% for the last 200 days.

VOD Trading at 14.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD rose by +15.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.44. In addition, Vodafone Group Plc saw -16.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.