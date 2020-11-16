We Analyzed the Future Direction of Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS), Here is What We Found

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) went up by 8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.41. The company’s stock price has collected 6.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Keros Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KROS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Keros Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.25, which is -$11.65 below the current price. KROS currently public float of 15.31M and currently shorts hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KROS was 112.76K shares.

KROS’s Market Performance

KROS stocks went up by 6.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.71% and a quarterly performance of 45.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.20% for Keros Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.81% for KROS stocks with a simple moving average of 53.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KROS stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for KROS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KROS in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $42 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KROS reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for KROS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 04th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to KROS, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

KROS Trading at 22.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KROS rose by +6.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.00. In addition, Keros Therapeutics Inc. saw 193.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.